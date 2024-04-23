Kajal Aggarwal In An Ivory Floral Lehenga Looks Like The Epitome Of Summer Ethnic Elegance

Synonymous with elegance, ivory fits are a classic choice. Joining the bandwagon is actress Kajal Aggarwal who managed to impress us with her ever-so-alluring ethnic style. Her loyalty towards delicate details and sophisticated silhouettes is unmatched and yet again, she delivered another moment for us bookmark this summer. In a summery take on a lehenga, Kajal's summer style is on point. From the shelves of Aikeyah, Kajal picked a beautiful ivory lehenga that came with thread embroidered 4-tiered tulle skirt, paired with a silk floral quilted bralette. Priced at Rs 99,500, the lehenga had an organza dupatta that added a romantic flared to the look. With a layered pearl necklace, messy bun and rose toned makeup, Kajal's summer look is too good to be missed.

Kajal Aggarwal's ethnic style always scores high on chic comfort. Sarees have been a celebrity go-to for a while now. When it was time to make a summer style statement, Kajal did not shy away from slipping into a gorgeous ivory drape to deliver glamour at its best. The sheer drape adorned with embroidered details was a fitting choice to ace subtle glam. This pick from Shyamal and Bhumika is a masterpiece in itself to upgrade ethnic fashion like a pro. A chunky diamond necklace was a safe choice to elevate the overall look.

