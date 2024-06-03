Kajal Aggarwal On Bollywood Offering 'Meatier Role' To Actresses: 'We Still Have A Little Bit Of Stereotype...'

Image shared on Instagram. (Image courtesy: kajalaggarwalofficial)

Singham actor Kajal Aggarwal recently opened up about how filmmakers down south need to broaden their horizons when it comes to the kind of roles they offer to married actors. Talking to Galatta Plus, Kajal said, "We still have a little bit of stereotype attached, I am hoping we get rid of it soon. It's this generation of actors who are married and work after having children. I don't think it's a cultural thing, I think the audience is accepting of films like that (Tumhari Sulu) if the makers start providing them. It's the makers who need to start exploring more genres.”

She added, “If we are offered, we would take meatier roles, maybe even the pivotal roles in films. Things are changing. Like Nayanthara, for example, I love how she conducts her filmography. I love her choices. She is an exception and gets these parts on her terms and conditions. So that's great. But I am happy to be working at this juncture of my life in the industry today because I've got kindness and compassion from my directors.”

On the work front, Kajal plays a police officer for the first time in her career in Satyabhama, which will be released on June 7. She also stars in Indian 2 with Kamal Haasan, Siddharth, and Rakul Preet Singh, which will be released on July 12.

Kajal made her acting debut with a minor role in the Bollywood film Kyun! Ho Gaya Na… in 2004 and her Tollwood film in 2007 with Nandamuri Kalyan Ram's film Lakshmi Kalyanam.