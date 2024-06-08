Even A Summer Day Doesn't Stand A Chance In Front Of Kajal Aggarwal In A Yellow Dress

Even A Summer Day Doesn't Stand A Chance In Front Of Kajal's Yellow Dress

Vibrant hues and floral motifs are synonymous with summer fashion. Kajal Aggarwal sure knows how to inspire us with her summer wardrobe. The last few weeks, the actress was busy promoting her latest release Satyabhama. Her lively sartorial picks have kept us hooked to these events. Kajal has now blessed us with another effortlessly chic look. She wore a bright yellow maxi dress from the clothing brand The RealB. The strapless number, called the Cosmopolitan Euphoria Dress, was crafted from a luxurious satin. With an A-line silhouette, the outfit came with an invisible back zipper. Kajal brightened up the outfit further by adding chunky gold danglers. A few rings and a watch kept the look strictly minimal.

Bright yellow has been Kajal Aggarwal's favourite colour this summer. Earlier, for another Satyabhama promotional event, she draped herself in a bright yellow embellished six yards from the shelves of the clothing brand Anavila. The gorgeous number highlighted hand-embroidered floral butis. Crafted from linen zari along with organza in the pallu, the see-through drape highlighted the silk finishing on the edges of the pallu. Kajal Aggarwal styled the saree with a matching blouse featuring similar butis around the neckline and its short sleeves.

Previously, Kajal Aggarwal slipped into a printed yellow maxi dress by Ekastories. The Burrawang Maxi dress highlighted a figure-hugging silhouette. Its bodice carried a timeless bustier cut, which flew down to form a flowy hem that was attached through an intricate white lace. A pair of chandelier earrings were the perfect addition to complete her look.

Kajal Aggarwal is serving summer style goals like a pro