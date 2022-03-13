'Not Wanting Pets To Loving Dearest Mia': Writes Nisha As Kajal Aggarwal Poses With Her Pet

Kajal Aggarwal posing with her pet Mia. (courtesy: kajalaggarwalofficial)

Highlights Mom-to-be Kajal shared the latest picture from her maternity photoshoot

Kajal Aggarwal's sister Nisha commented on her post

Kajal and Gautam Kitchlu got married in 2022

Mom-to-be Kajal Aggarwal is slaying the maternity photoshoot as she shares a new picture on her Instagram handle. In the monochrome image, the actress is laughing her heart out as she holds her pet Mia in her arms. For the picture, Kajal sported a white top and a fitted skirt. She captioned it with dog and baby emoticons. Soon after she dropped the post, her sister Nisha quickly replied to her post and revealed some inside detail about her sister.

She wrote, "Adorable, how love grows na.. this change is so beautiful and makes us realize it's all about acceptance.. from not wanting pets to loving dearest Mia with all your heart."

Here have a look:

Kajal and Gautam Kitchlu are expecting their first child, and weeks ahead of welcoming their baby, the actress has shared some pics from her maternity photoshoot, wherein she was looking gorgeous in a black gown. She captioned the image as, "Anticipation."

Here have a look:

Next, she shared a family portrait, including her husband Gautam and their pet Mia. Kajal captioned the post as, "#ThisIsUs," along with a heart emoticon. Check out below:

Kajal and Gautam had an intimate wedding ceremony on October 30, after the first wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. They started as best friends for seven years and dated each other for three years. Soon after their marriage, Kajal's pregnancy rumours started doing rounds. On seeing this, Gautam shared a cryptic post, confirming his wife's pregnancy on Instagram. Posing with Kajal, he wrote, "Here's looking at you 2022," along with a pregnant woman emoji. The couple also hosted an intimate godh bharai ceremony last month.

On the work front, Kajal will be next seen in Acharya, Karungaapiyam, Paris Paris and others.