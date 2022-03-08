'Our Salvation Will Only Come If We Stand Together': Kajal Aggarwal On Woman Uplifting Another Woman

Kajal Aggarwal on women's day (Courtesy: kajalaggarwalofficial)

Highlights Kajal Aggarwal's posts on Women's Day are unmissable

In one of the posts, she talks about women uplifting other women

"Our salvation will only come if we stand together," wrote Kajal

What can be better than a woman uplifting another woman? Nothing right. Well, not just us, Kajal Aggarwal also vouches for the same thought. On International Women's Day, Kajal shared a video and talked about a woman uplifting another woman. She captioned the post as "Women are fierce. We are powerful. No matter what language we speak, how we dress or the work we choose to do. What matters is we have a choice, and the freedom to carve out a life for ourselves. As long as we know women, who are strong and resilient, we must respect them, carry them forward, lift them up. For they are the product of all our other selves, the women we were, the ones we strive to be, the collective struggle of our mothers, our sisters, our daughters. Our salvation will only come if we stand together."

Check out Kajal Aggarwal's encouraging post:

Not just this, Kajal Aggarwal also shared monochrome photos of herself and captioned them as "Some days I am more wolf than woman and I am still learning how to stop apologising for my wild - Nikita Gill."

On the personal front, Kajal Aggarwal got married to Gautam Kichlu in 2020 and the two are expecting their first child. In January, the couple had announced the happy news. The announcement had read, "So, I close my eyes to old ends. Open my eyes to new beginnings! Happy new year fam Immensely grateful for 2021 Look forward to entering 22 with wisdom, kindness and love in our hearts :)"

On the work front, Kajal Aggarwal was last seen in Hey Sinamika, co-starring Dulquer Salmaan, and Aditi Rao.