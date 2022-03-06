Kajal Aggarwal Spent Her 'Sunday' Like This. See Post

Kajal Aggarwal posted this. (Image courtesy: )

Kajal Aggarwal is a sweetheart for all her fans. From her stellar on-screen performances to social media updates, she is very relatable. Currently, she is enjoying her weekends in a way that we all would love to — resting on a sofa with a favourite book in hand. Relatable, right? The Singham actress shared her “Sunday mood” with her Instafam. She dropped a photo too. What do we see? Kajal, who is pregnant, is lying on a sofa in a pristine white dress. She looks at the camera with a dreamy gaze. In front of her, we see ace designer Yves Saint Laurent's book Catwalk. The caption reads, “Sunday mood”, along with a Sun icon.

Kajal Aggarwal has been actively sharing her pregnancy journey on Instagram. The actress recently shared a video of her pregnancy workout routine. “I have always been a very active person and worked out my whole life. Pregnancy is a different ball game,” she wrote, and added, “Pilates and barre helped my body change for the better pre and through my pregnancy.” The actress went on to say, “This transformative approach has me feeling stronger, longer and leaner. The goal of aerobic conditioning in pregnancy should be to maintain a good fitness level throughout without trying to reach peak fitness.”

Meanwhile, parents-to-be Kajal Aggarwal and her husband Gautam Kitchlu are busy “stealing moments” with each other. The actress shared a snapshot from the baby shower ceremony last month. The two were seen hugging each other and peering into each other's eyes. The caption read, "No filter, sunshine, stealing moments." The loved-up photo grabbed the eyeballs of several fans.

Kajal Aggarwal's "mommy training" is going on in full swing. Dressed in a red silk saree, the actress showed off her baby bump in a few photos from the baby shower. She captioned the images, "Mommy training: Learning about strengths you didn't know you had and dealing with fears you never knew existed."

Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu got married on October 30, 2020. Kajal latest movie Hey Sinamika released on March 3 this year.