Singham Star Kajal Aggarwal's Stunning Maternity Shoot

Kajal Aggarwal shared this image. (courtesy: kajalaggarwalofficial)

Singham star Kajal Aggarwal, who is expecting her first child with husband Gautam Kitchlu, shared a stunning picture of herself from her maternity shoot on Saturday. In the picture, the actress can be seen dressed in a pastel pink outfit with a long train. She accompanied her picture with a caption that read: "Let's face it, preparing for motherhood can be beautiful, but messy. One moment you feel like you have everything under control, while the next moment, you're so drained, you wonder how you're going to manage making it to bedtime! And within these days, weeks, and months of loving our children and our partners, sometimes we forget that this accumulation of emotions (joy, sadness, anxiety, heartbreak) are what piece together our unique stories and make them ours!."

Take a look at Kajal Aggarwal's post here:

The actress also shared a behind-the-scene video from the maternity shoot on Saturday evening. Check it out:

Kajal Aggarwal has actively been sharing posts from her "mommy training" (her words). She captioned a post: "Learning about strengths you didn't know you had and dealing with fears you never knew existed."

Kajal Aggarwal, who stepped into the Hindi film industry with Kyun! Ho Gaya Na, is best-known for her performances in films such as Singham, co-starring Ajay Devgn, Special 26, opposite Akshay Kumar and Do Lafzon Ki Kahani. Her recent projects include Mosagallu and Hey Sinamika. She has also been a part of several Tamil and Telugu films. Her upcoming projects include Acharya, Paris Paris and Kamal Haasan's Indian 2. She married entrepreneur Gautam Kitchlu in 2020.