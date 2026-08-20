"This Girl Is A Real Snake In The Grass": Orry Says Akanksha Chamola Is 'Milking' Gaurav Khanna's Fame

It seems Orry took a dig at Akanksha Chamola; at least his comment suggests so. Orry, who participated with Gaurav Khanna in Khatron Ke Khiladi 15, claimed that Akanksha is "milking his fame for her own views." For the unversed, Akanksha revealed during her stint on Lock Upp 2 that she and Gaurav are getting divorced.

Coming back to Orry's comment, he also mentioned KKK 15's Shagun Sharma in the same post. Shagun had earlier accused Gaurav of "bullying" her.

Orry wrote on The Glitz Media's post, "She is just blackening his good name and milking his fame for her own views. No one knows who she is. I didn't even know he was married, and we shared a vanity van for a month in Cape Town during KKK filming. This is completely shameless behaviour, to test and take advantage of a good man. This girl is a real snake in the grass. And as for Shagun, I am pretty sure I bullied her more during KKK and we are still good friends. It's just fun to bully her because she gives good reactions, and we needed entertainment."

The comment



The comment also went viral on X. However, neither Akanksha nor Gaurav has reacted to it so far.

Earlier, speaking to NewsX, Akanksha said that the divorce was "definitely happening."

"It is definitely happening. It was happening way before I entered the show (Lock Upp). It was happening before Gaurav entered Khatron Ke Khiladi. It is just that we have not been able to find the right time to sit and sign the documents yet because of our conflicting schedules, work commitments, and everything else. Unlike what people think, life is not that easy when you are an actor because when both of you are struggling and trying to manage your own schedules, not everything happens the way you want it to."

Gaurav and Akanksha got married on November 24, 2016, in Kanpur.



Also Read: Shagun Sharma Accuses Gaurav Khanna Of "Bullying" Her On Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 15