Seema Sajdeh Says She'd Rather Come Home To Her Dogs Than A Man

Seema Sajdeh, fresh off Alliance, alongside Nikhil Chinapa, recently joined Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi for an episode of their podcast Double Date. From undergoing cosmetic procedures to discussing life after divorce and her ex-husband Sohail Khan's journey on Alliance, Seema spoke about a range of topics.

Angad Bedi asked her whether she missed having a man in her life. To this, Seema replied, "At the end of a long day, I want to go home to my dogs. If I have another human being sitting there, I may not be okay with it... I think I've become accustomed to being alone. I'm very happy by myself. I'm very self-sufficient. I don't get scared... many people are very scared to be alone in life eventually, but I actually like my own company."

She added, "I would like companionship... someone I can travel with and enjoy good food and places with... but otherwise, I'm very happy with my own company."

Seema, who also participated in Alliance, where her ex-husband Sohail competed, said, "See, the thing is that this show was far harder for him than it was for me."

Explaining why it was difficult for him, she added, "Because he is, again, he gets along with everybody, but he's not too much... he doesn't make too much conversation. For me, I'm a people's person... With him, he likes his comfort zone."

Nikhil Chinapa agreed and said, "Everybody looked at Sohail as 'Sohail bhai, Sohail bhai, Sohail bhai,' and there was always a bit of distance, which is why nobody really got close to him... because everybody held him in this aura, which was not much fun for him because he just wanted to be one of the boys."

Earlier, she spoke about her equation with Sohail after their divorce. Talking to TOI, she said, "At the end of the day, we are parents to two beautiful boys. We've been divorced for four years now. We've gone through our motions, and we're a great team when it comes to the boys. We're better friends than we ever were as a couple."

She added, "Sohail is an emotional person. I think being in captivity made him even more emotional. But no. Like I said, we're a unit when it comes to our children, and we're co-parenting them beautifully. We're great friends today."

"Every divorce has its stages of anger and lashing out. We've been through all of that, the toxic phase and the bad phase. It's all done and dusted now because we both have to think about our two children, who never asked for any of this. I think we are better allies as friends than we ever were as a couple," Seema said.

Sohail Khan and Seema Sajdeh eloped and got married in 1998. The couple have two sons together, Nirvaan Khan and Yohan Khan. After 24 years of marriage, they divorced in 2022.