Lin Laishram’s Birthday Note For Randeep Hooda Wins Hearts

Randeep Hooda has turned 50 and his wife Lin Laishram made the occasion extra special with an adorable birthday message. Calling him “Nyomica ke Papa,” Lin shared numerous pictures on social media, offering fans a rare look at their life away from the cameras.

One of the most touching photos shows Randeep gently holding Lin's baby bump during her pregnancy. While her birthday note was filled with love, it also had a little humour. On this day, she said that Randeep could enjoy endless bowls of ice cream without worrying about calories.

Lin also spoke about her hopes for their future, including more adventures, jungle homes and exploring farms together. The actress wished her husband a life filled with happiness, good friends, family, laughter and love.

Her post also looked back at the memories they have created together while looking forward to the places and experiences still waiting for them.

On Instagram, Lin Laishram wrote, “Happy birthday to Nyomica ke Papa. May your ice cream bowl always be bottomless and may you never have to count the calories. May there be many more homes in jungles, farms to wander through and adventures in every corner of the world.”

May you never lose that beautiful innocence or that edge, curiosity and enthusiasm that makes you, you. May your life always be filled with abundance, good friends, happy family, laughter and lots of love. Here's to all the places we've been, all the memories we've made and all the places still waiting for us.”

Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram, who got married in November 2023, welcomed their daughter, Nyomica Hooda, in March this year.

Randeep has several interesting projects lined up. He will soon be seen in Eetha alongside Shraddha Kapoor. The film is based on the life of Vithabai Bhau Mang Narayangaonkar, one of India's early Tamasha and Lavni dancers.

He is also part of the big screen adaptation of Operation Khukri: The Untold Story of the Indian Army's Bravest Peacekeeping Mission Abroad, based on the book by Major General Rajpal Punia and Damini Punia.