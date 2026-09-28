Sikkim Launches First-Ever Riders Meet, Randeep Hooda To Join Bikers This November

Sikkim is known for its mountains, villages, homestays, and distinct local culture. Now, the state is adding another route to its tourism map: motorcycles. The first Sikkim Riders Meet, set to take place in November, is being planned as a way to bring riders into the state, get them exploring beyond the usual tourist stops, and create more opportunities for local communities.

Sikkim's Big Tourism Bet

The first Sikkim Riders Meet will be held at Namprikdang from November 16 to 18, 2026. Hosted by the Dirty Angels Motorcycle Club, the first bikers' club of Sikkim, it will bring together motorcycle riders from Sikkim, other parts of India, and abroad.

The idea is to create a common platform for people who share an interest in riding while introducing them to Sikkim's roads, landscapes, and local communities.

For Sikkim, the event also fits into a larger tourism push. The state is already promoting village tourism, homestays, cultural tourism, trekking, ecotourism, wellness tourism, and flora tourism. Adventure tourism is another focus area. The Riders Meet will bring these strands together through motorcycle travel.

Motorcycle tourism has been growing as part of India's adventure travel market. The event organisers cite studies that put the annual growth of domestic adventure tourism at 20% to 25%, while inbound adventure tourism is growing at 5% to 7%.

Driven by rising domestic tourism, urbanisation, last-mile mobility and app-based rental platforms, the motorcycle rental market is also projected to reach USD 20.4 billion by 2034, according to IMARC Group.

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Solo travel is another part of the picture. Motorcycles give travellers the flexibility to choose their routes, make stops along the way and travel at their own pace. Sikkim is looking to tap into that interest.

Randeep Hooda Will Join The Riders

Actor Randeep Hooda is also set to participate in the Sikkim Riders Meet. In a video message, Hooda appealed to motorcycle enthusiasts and riders to participate in the event. He is also expected to ride alongside motorcycle riders from Sikkim during the gathering. He said, "By coming together and supporting local businesses, and bringing people back to Dzongu, we can contribute to its revival from GLOF 2023. Because when we travel, we don't just see a place, we become a part of its story."

Internationally acclaimed DJ Olly Esse will also perform at the event.

The Focus Is Not Just On Riding

The event is being planned as a meeting point for riders, but the organisers also want it to connect them with Sikkim itself. The plan is to bring riders into different parts of the state and showcase its natural beauty, culture, hospitality and adventure tourism. That can also mean business for people on the ground, especially the local hotels, homestays, restaurants, transport operators, artisans and entrepreneurs.

Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang, who is the Chief Patron of the event, wants that local connection to continue beyond this year's gathering. "I was pleased to accept the role of Chief Patron and expressed my full support for this initiative. I emphasised that this Riders Meet should be developed into a regular calendar event, rotating across all districts, with a special focus on rural areas," Tamang told NDTV.

He said such initiatives can help promote local tourism, create economic opportunities for communities and give greater support to the rural economy.

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Sikkim Wants This To Become An Annual Event

For Sikkim, the Riders Meet is not being treated as a one-off motorcycle gathering. The state wants it to become a yearly event and eventually one of the country's major motorcycle tourism festivals. The Chief Minister has also suggested rotating it across districts, particularly rural areas.

Tourism contributes nearly 10% of Sikkim's Gross State Domestic Product. The government has also allocated Rs 747.1 crore for roads and bridges to strengthen transport infrastructure and regional connectivity.

Sikkim is home to Kanchenjunga, the world's third-highest mountain peak, and already has a strong tourism identity built around its landscape and culture. The Riders Meet is another attempt to bring visitors into that mix, this time through the state's roads and riding community.

The first edition takes place from November 16 to 18. If the plan works as intended, the ride will not end when the three-day event does. The state wants it to become a recurring reason for riders to return, explore more of Sikkim and spend more time in its towns and villages.