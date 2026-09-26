A Trip To Egypt Might Get Costlier, Single-Entry Visa Fee To Increase By 10% In 2027

Egypt is one of the most popular tourist destinations in the world. Known for its ancient wonders, vibrant culture, delicious food and stunning beaches, the country welcomes a large number of tourists from across the world every year. According to Circular No. 173/2026, circulated among tourism industry professionals, the Egyptian Travel Agents Association (E.T.A.A.) has announced that the fee for a single-entry visa will increase to $33 (Rs 3,162) from January 1, 2027.

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The circular refers to an Egyptian Cabinet decision dated August 13, 2026, which approved a $3 (Rs 287) hike in entry and transit visa fees. According to the document, a single-entry visa will cost $33, while an additional $6 (Rs 575) may be charged towards service, issuance and banking fees, including taxes.

According to a report published by VisaNews, the single-entry visa, which currently costs $30 (Rs 2875), will be priced at $33 (Rs 3,162) from January 1, 2027.

It is worth noting that the situation is different for travellers using Egypt's new digital visa-on-arrival system at Cairo International Airport.

Since August 1, 2026, Egypt has been piloting the Digital Visa-on-Arrival system at Cairo Airport, replacing the traditional visa sticker with a QR code. Travellers can apply through the dedicated portal before arriving or use self-service kiosks installed in the airport's arrival halls. The system is being tested at Cairo and is expected to be gradually expanded to other airports and entry points.

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The digital visa-on-arrival currently costs $36, including a $30 visa fee and $6 in digital service charges. From January 1, 2027, the visa component will increase to $33, bringing the total cost of the digital visa on arrival to $39 (RS 3737), including the $6 service charges.

In other words, $33 is the new base fee for a single-entry visa, while $39 is the expected total for travellers using the digital visa-on-arrival system at Cairo airport.

What About the Regular e-Visa?

The digital visa on arrival should not be confused with Egypt's regular e-Visa, which travellers apply for and receive before their trip through the Egyptian Ministry of Interior portal.

The official portal currently lists:

$30 for a single-entry tourist e-Visa

$65 (Rs 6228) for a multiple-entry tourist e-Visa

No updated fee schedule for January 1, 2027 has been published on the portal yet. The $39 figure stands true for the digital visa on arrival at Cairo International Airport. The new 2027 fees for the regular single-entry and multiple-entry e-Visas are yet to be confirmed.