How Indians Can Stay In Uzbekistan For 30 Days Without Visa. Check Eligibility

Uzbekistan is a country in Central Asia popular among tourists for its ancient Silk Road cities, stunning Islamic architecture, and vibrant bazaars. Indian citizens now have the opportunity to stay in Uzbekistan and explore its wonders for up to 30 days without needing a Uzbekistan visa. How?

The Embassy of India in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, has issued an official travel update confirming that Indian citizens holding valid multiple-entry Business or Tourist visa/s from select countries are permitted to stay in Uzbekistan for up to 30 days without a Uzbekistan visa.

Visa-Free Stay Eligibility Criteria

The valid multiple-entry Business or Tourist visa/s include only those issued by:

Australia

Canada

Japan

New Zealand

the Republic of Korea

Schengen Agreement Member States

the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland

the United States of America

Further, the traveller must also hold a confirmed return or onward air ticket to the country of origin or a third country.

Other Indian citizens are required to obtain an appropriate visa as per Uzbekistan's visa guidelines.

The official travel update comes after Uzbekistan President Shavkat Mirziyoyev announced a 30-day visa-free regime for Indian citizens last month, saying the move will make a significant contribution to strengthening people-to-people contacts, tourism and business exchanges between the two countries.

Mirziyoyev made the announcement during the delegation-level talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Tashkent, as part of the latter's two-day State visit to Uzbekistan.

"India is our reliable strategic partner. Last year, our bilateral trade exceeded USD 1 billion for the first time. In recent years, the number of joint ventures has increased sevenfold. There are now 14 direct flights between our countries every week," Mirziyoyev said.

Also Read: Complete Uzbekistan Travel Guide For Indian Travellers: Visa, Budget & Best Cities

"The introduction of a 30-day visa-free regime for Indian citizens will make a significant contribution to the development of people-to-people contacts, tourism, and business exchanges," he added.

The new visa-free regime is set to strengthen travel between India and Uzbekistan, encouraging tourism, trade and deeper cultural exchanges.