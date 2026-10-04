'<i>Pati Chor</i>': Rakhi Sawant Warns Komal Rani Swarnkar Amid Govinda And Sunita Ahuja Row

Rakhi Sawant has come out in support of Sunita Ahuja amid the ongoing speculation surrounding Govinda and his Roopa co-star Komal Rani Swarnkar.

The controversy began after Govinda and Komal were spotted together at Mumbai's Lalbaugcha Raja, sparking speculation about the nature of their relationship.

Komal, on Saturday, responded to the speculation surrounding her and Govinda with a strongly worded post. Now, Rakhi has reacted to Komal's remarks and openly challenged her while speaking to the media in Mumbai.

Rakhi said she was upset with Govinda and even demanded that he return the money she claims to have spent watching his films.

"I have been very angry. Govindaji, first of all, return my Rs 65,999. I have seen all his films since childhood; he was my favorite hero, but now I want all the ticket money to be refunded. Whatever he is doing with Sunitaji is very wrong. I am really upset. He even spoke about me,, saying that those who are divorced shouldn't comment on the matter. My story is very painful, and I have been through a divorce, but you have left your happily married life, aur keechad mein kamal dekhne chale gaye. This doesn't suit you, Chichi bhaiyya."

Rakhi then said that Govinda's actions had upset many people and spoke about his long marriage to Sunita.

"On a serious note, Govindaji, pura desh naaraz hai aapse (Govindaji, the whole nation is upset with you). The woman who married you and gave birth to your two kids, who has been with you for 40 years- you left her."

Rakhi also questioned Komal's involvement in the controversy and criticised her for speaking about other celebrities.

"And who is this Komal? She is badmouthing me and talking trash about other celebrities too. Chichi Bhaiya is the one who gave her these wings."

Addressing Komal directly, Rakhi said, "Listen, Komal, don't mess with me. I am not Sunita; I will tear you to shreds. Respectfully, do your film, chudail, pati chor; you wrecked somebody's home."

She went on to question whether Govinda could remain loyal to Komal, given the speculation surrounding his marriage to Sunita.

"You thought you would woo a rich man and become a gold digger, take his money, and make films. Apply the vermilion of his name on your forehead, but if Govinda couldn't be loyal to Sunita, how will he be loyal to you?"

Rakhi had earlier spoken about the controversy after sharing details of a private conversation with Sunita with the media. According to Rakhi, the two had discussed claims that Govinda was planning to marry Komal.

Meanwhile, several celebrities have reacted to the controversy. Last week, Kashmera Shah shared a cryptic post about "homebreakers", while Divya Khossla also addressed the matter.

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