India's Kaziah Liz Mejo delivered yet another striking fashion moment at the ongoing Miss Universe pageant in Puerto Rico.

Representing India at the 75th edition of the international beauty pageant, Kaziah Liz Mejo stepped onto the stage in a costume that paid tribute to her home state of Kerala while incorporating colours "infused with the bold, spirited colours of Puerto Rico".

The ensemble was designed by Sidhant of fashion label House of Sidhant, with the Miss Universe India organisation sharing details of the look on Instagram.

Details

Sharing details about the outfit on Instagram, the organisation explained the inspiration behind the look and the elements that shaped its design.

The post began with "National Costume of Kaziah Liz Mejo - A Celebration of Kerala and the Colours of India. Kaziah Liz Mejo's national costume is a beautiful celebration of India's rich textile heritage, inspired by the vibrant culture of Kerala, her home state, and infused with the bold, spirited colours of Puerto Rico."

It further added, "The ensemble brings together an exquisite collection of fabrics sourced from different parts of India, showcasing the country's diversity, craftsmanship and centuries-old textile traditions. Each fabric adds its own identity, texture and story, coming together to create a harmonious representation of India's cultural richness."

The organisation further said that the costume blended Indian tradition with Puerto Rico's vibrant colour palette.

"The vibrant colour palette draws inspiration from Puerto Rico, adding a lively Latin spirit to the traditional Indian aesthetic. This fusion creates a striking expression of two cultures, united through colour, creativity and the celebration of heritage. The magnificent back prop is a tribute to Kerala, incorporating distinctive elements inspired by the state's natural beauty, architectural heritage and cultural identity. It symbolises the land she calls home and brings its traditions and visual splendour to the international stage."

Describing the ensemble as more than just a pageant costume, the post concluded: "More than just a costume, this creation is a journey across India's diverse landscapes and textile traditions, celebrating the spirit of Kerala while embracing the vibrant colours of Puerto Rico. It represents cultural pride, artistic expression and the beauty of bringing different worlds together through fashion."

The grand finale of the Miss Universe 2026 pageant is scheduled to take place on November 24.