Kartik Aaryan turned a year older today. The actor is celebrating his 36th birthday on November 22. The star, who once dreamt of owning a sea-facing home in Mumbai, now owns multiple properties in the city.

Speaking to Rajeev Masand at the Jagran Film Festival in Mumbai, Kartik Aaryan once said, "I've always dreamed of buying a sea-facing house in Bandstand and I'm definitely going to fulfil it. Apart from that, my five-year plans keep changing. But on the professional front, I think I'm already living my dream by working with directors I've always wanted to work with."

Kartik currently lives in Mumbai's Versova, and Magicbricks has shared details about his home. Reportedly valued at around Rs 1.60 crore, the residence serves as a private retreat away from the demands of public life.

Talking about the drawing room, it strikes a balance between modern design and everyday comfort. Decorated in a soothing colour palette with carefully chosen statement pieces, the space feels both inviting and elegant. Decorative collectibles and coffee-table books add character to the room.

The bedroom follows a minimalist aesthetic, combining clean lines with muted tones to create a calm atmosphere. Contemporary furnishings and subtle décor elements lend the room a sophisticated look without appearing excessive. At the centre is a spacious and comfortable bed, making the room an ideal place to relax after a busy day.

The kitchen offers ample workspace and storage. Its functional layout makes everyday cooking convenient and efficient.

One of the most appealing areas of the home is the balcony, which provides a refreshing escape from Mumbai's fast-paced lifestyle. Furnished with comfortable seating, the outdoor space is designed for relaxation and offers sweeping views of the city.

On the work front, Kartik announced his upcoming film, Kaaliya, on Sunday. "Shri Krishna sent it away... We humans brought it back. Dharma Productions & Dopamine Studios present... KAALIYA... Starring Kartik Aaryan... IN CINEMAS 5 MAY 2028... A Dharma Productions worldwide release (sic)," wrote the makers in the caption.

Kartik also has Ladaku in the pipeline. Ladaku also marks Kartik's debut as a producer. He launched his production house, Dopamine Studios, earlier this year.

Kartik Aaryan's Ladaku will be released in theatres on June 18, 2027. Ananya Birla's Birla Studios said in a post that the film "narrates an extraordinary real-life story of ambition, grit and hope".

Ladaku is produced by Birla Studios, Dopamine Studios, and Kabir Khan Entertainment.

Kartik is also currently working on Captain India. Directed by Shimit Amin of Chak De! India fame, the film is produced by T-Series' Bhushan Kumar, Baweja Studios, and Dopamine Studios.

The film is slated for a 2027 release.

Captain India is reportedly based on Operation Raahat, India's evacuation mission carried out in 2015.

Shimit began filming Captain India in September. He shared a handwritten note about the film, thanking the team for standing by the project through its challenging phases.

He also said he was proud of everyone involved in the project.

Also Read: Kartik Aaryan And Kabir Khan's Ladaku To Hit Theatres In June 2027