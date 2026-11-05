Kartik Aaryan And Kabir Khan's <i>Ladaku</i> To Hit Theatres In June 2027

Kartik Aaryan's Ladaku will be released in June 2027. The release date of the Kabir Khan directorial was announced by Birla Studios.



Ladaku also marks the debut of Kartik as a producer. He launched his production house, Dopamine Studios, earlier this year.



Ladaku Gets Release Date



Kartik Aaryan's Ladaku will be out in theatres on June 18, 2027. Ananya Birla's Birla Studios said its post that the film “narrates an extraordinary real-life story of ambition, grit and hope.”



Ladaku is produced by Birla Studios, Dopamine Studios and Kabir Khan Entertainment





Plot details have been kept under wraps as of now. The film has been described as “another emotional, heartwarming, family-entertainer” by the producers, Deadline reported.



Ladaku is said to be similar to Kabir Khan's films such as Bajrangi Bhaijaan and 83, the outlet said, which show the main characters battling the odds and overcoming them through sheer willpower.



The film reunites Kartik with director Kabir Khan. The duo had earlier collaborated on the biographical sports drama Chandu Champion. Kartik had won the National Award for his portrayal of India‘s first Paralympics gold medalist, Murlikant Petkar.



Kartik Aaryan's Next Projects



Kartik Aaryan is currently working on the film Captain India. Directed by Shimit Amin of Chak De! India fame, the film is produced by T-Series' Bhushan Kumar, Baweja Studios and Dopamine Studios.



The film is slated for a 2027 release as well.



Captain India is said to be based on Operation Raahat, India's evacuation mission carried out in 2015.



Shimit started filming Captain India in September. He shared a handwritten note for the film, thanking them for remaining with the project despite its difficult phases.



He also said he was proud of everyone involved in the project. The note was shared by Kartik on his Instagram handle.



Apart from that, Kartik also has the fantasy film Naagzilla up for release in February 2027.



He also has an untitled project with Anurag Basu set to hit theatres next year.



Kartik is reportedly set to feature in Vivek Agnihotri's Operation Sindoor as well.

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