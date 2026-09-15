Rashmika Mandanna To Play MS Subbulakshmi In Biopic, Anirudh Ravichander To Compose Music

Rashmika Mandanna is set to portray legendary Carnatic singer and Bharat Ratna awardee MS Subbulakshmi in her biopic. The film will be officially launched at the Music Academy in Chennai on Wednesday, marking the singer's 110th birth anniversary.

Details

Gowtam Tinnanuri will direct the biopic, while Anirudh Ravichander will compose the music. Geetha Arts, one of the production houses backing the project, announced the details on social media.

Actor, producer, and parliamentarian Kamal Haasan will attend the launch as the chief guest. The event is scheduled to begin at 6 pm on Wednesday.

Announcing the film, Geetha Arts wrote on X, "A LEGACY begins with an unforgettable celebration. Witness the grand launch of #MS - A Legacy On Screen, celebrating Bharat Ratna #MSSubbulakshmi Amma's 110th Birth Anniversary with Ulaganayagan @ikamalhaasan garu as the Chief Guest. Starring: @rashmika_mandanna. Directed by: @gowtamnaidu. Music by: @anirudhofficial. #MSBiopic #MSALegacyOnScreen @geethaarts @rockline.entertainment @bvworksoffl #AlluAravind @rockline_venkatesh @bunnyvasofficial."

The film will be jointly produced by Geetha Arts, Rockline Entertainment, and Bunny Vas Works. As per a report by Gulte, several actresses, including Sai Pallavi and Rukmini Vasanth, were considered for the role earlier.

Rashmika, who was last seen in the lead role in Cocktail 2, is set to share the screen with her husband Vijay Deverakonda in the period drama Ranabaali. The actress will also be seen in the upcoming action film Mysaa.

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