Pakistani actor and singer Ali Zafar recently opened up about the risks associated with making his Bollywood debut in 2010 with Tere Bin Laden. He also shared that the terrifying 26/11 attacks had taken place around that time, which delayed the film's production.

When Waseem Abbas asked whether he had anticipated any reaction to his debut film Tere Bin Laden, Ali Zafar said, "I have realised whenever I have gone with my gut feeling in life, I have been right. When I read the script of Tere Bin Laden, I was in Mumbai filming for an ad shoot. When I got it, it was so intelligently written that I was drawn towards it. I knew it came with a certain amount of risk, but my heart was in it, so I was like, I want to go with this film."

On Waseem Abbas' podcast, Ali Zafar said, "Woh jab shoot hui, it was quite a daring subject to do. Being a Pakistani, working in India and the first film called Tere Bin Laden (laughs), jab mein shoot kar raha tha, incident ho gaya 26/11 ka (When we were shooting it, an incident took place. The 26/11 attacks happened), aur humare shoot ke 2-3 din reh gaye the (and we had just 2-3 days of shooting left). Sabne kaha wapas aa jao (everyone told me to come back), but meri bhi conviction thi ki mujhe yeh project khatam karna hai (but I was also convinced that I had to complete this project)."

"Phir humaare baaki ka shoot Hyderabad Film City mein khatam kar ke vaapas lauta (Then we completed the remaining shoot at Hyderabad Film City and returned). Do saal woh film distributors dhoond rahe the, edit kar rahe the wagera (For two years, they were looking for distributors and working on the edit and other post-production processes). Finally, jab woh 2010 mein release hui (when it was finally released in 2010), there was critical acclaim."

Ban On Pakistani Artists After Pahalgam Attack

On April 22, at least 25 tourists along with a Kashmiri local were killed in the terror attack at the Baisaran meadow near Pahalgam. This is regarded one of the deadliest attacks on Kashmir since the 2019 Pulwama attack that killed 40 CRPF personnel.

After the Pahalgam attack, the Federation of Western India Cine Employees, an organisation of movie workers, had called for boycotting Pakistani artists, singers and technicians in the Indian film industry. They had called for a similar ban after the 2019 Pulwama terror attack, which claimed the lives of 40 paramilitary personnel.

Following the Pahalgam attack, this organisation renewed its directive. "Despite the ongoing directive, we've been made aware of the recent collaboration with Pakistani actor Fawad Khan for the Hindi film, Abir Gulaal. In light of the recent attack in Pahalgam, FWICE is once again compelled to issue a blanket boycott on all Pakistani artists, singers and technicians participating in any Indian film or entertainment projects. This includes performances or collaborations occurring anywhere in the world," the organisation said in a statement.

Following the demand for a ban on Pakistani artistes in India, Pakistani actor Fawad Khan's Abir Gulaal's release was stalled in May.

Diljit Dosanjh's Sardaar Ji 3 had skipped India release to avoid controversy. Several social media accounts of Pakistani artists were also banned in India.

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