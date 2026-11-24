On the auspicious occasion of Gurpurab, Bollywood celebrities across genres have shared pictures from their celebrations on their respective social media handles. Leading the bandwagon is BJP leader Raghav Chadha. He shared a picture of himself and Parineeti chopra, offering prayers at the Golden Temple, Amritsar.

Seeking Guru Nanak's blessings, Raghav wrote, "Dhan Dhan Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji. Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji de Parkash Purab diyan samuh Sangat nu lakh-lakh vadhaiyan. Sarbat da bhala hove. Waheguru Ji sabh te apni mehar banayi rakhan."

Nimrat Kaur, who often speaks about her roots and home, shared pictures of celebrations with a group of women. In another video, Nimrat is seen offering sweets to the shutterbugs stationed outside the Gurdwara where the Airlift actor went to offer prayers.

She wrote, "Deeply nostalgic about my soil and my roots this Gurpurab. Living away from home, one realises how rich our philosophical and life values are. Proudly recounting the pillars of our belief system - humility, service, equality, courage and compassion. May Baba Nanak's divine light bless us all and keep us on the path most aligned with our higher purpose..."

The Opearation Safed Sagar actor Mihir Ahuja also shared pictures, showing him offering prayers at the Golden Temple.

"Guru Nanak Jayanti di lakh lakh badhaiyan," wrote Ahuja.

Maheep Kapoor, wife of actor Sanjay Kapoor and the Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives star also shared famjam pictures on her social media feed.

"Happy Guru Nanak Jaynati, from my family to yours," Kapoor wrote.

Gurpurab (also spelled Gurupurab) is a Sikh festival marking major anniversaries in the lives of the ten Sikh Gurus, most notably Guru Nanak Gurpurab which is celebrated today.

Gurdwaras serve free community meals (langar) to everyone irrespective of background, reflecting teachings of equality and selfless service.

Gurdwaras and homes are lit up with lights and lamps in the evening.