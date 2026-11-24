Sooraj Barjatya's upcoming film Yeh Prem Mol Liya, starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Sharvari, has received a U/A 13+ certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) and has been passed without a single cut. The film was cleared by the board on November 17 and will be released in theatres on November 27.

According to a report by Bollywood Hungama, the board did not ask the makers to remove or change any scene. This makes Yeh Prem Mol Liya a rare Sooraj Barjatya film to receive a U/A certificate instead of the U certificate that his family entertainers are usually associated with.

Yeh Prem Mol Liya has a runtime of 173 minutes, which means it is 2 hours and 53 minutes long. It is the third-longest film of Barjatya's career. His longest film remains Hum Aapke Hain Koun, with a runtime of 3 hours and 13 minutes. His directorial debut, Maine Pyar Kiya, comes second at 3 hours and 4 minutes.

Earlier, a report claimed that Yash Raj Films (YRF), the distributor of Yeh Prem Mol Liya, has asked cinemas to follow the ticket pricing structure used for its 2025 blockbuster Saiyaara.

"Yash Raj Films (YRF) is the distributor of Yeh Prem Mol Liya. They have asked cinemas to go for price slab that was implemented for their 2025 blockbuster production, Saiyaara. In other words, the prices would be of normal category," the trade source was quoted as saying.

About Yeh Prem Mol Liya

The film features Ayushmann Khurrana, Sharvari, Anupam Kher, Supriya Pathak, Seema Pahwa, Saumya Tandon, Shaad Randhawa and Swanand Kirkire.

Produced by Rajshri Productions in association with Mahaveer Jain Films, Yeh Prem Mol Liya's music composed by Himesh Reshammiya. The story is about a man who moves into his wife's house with his whole family. This brings two families together, and they must learn to live with each other.

Yeh Prem Mol Liya marks the first collaboration between Ayushmann Khurrana, Sharvari and Sooraj Barjatya. It is also Barjatya's first film after Uunchai (2022), for which he won a National Award.

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