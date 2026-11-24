An explosive Vanity Fair profile published on November 23, 2026, blew up on the internet. A year in the making, the piece was written by journalist May Jeong. Titled The Mastermind, it was reportedly put together after the journalist spent time interviewing over 100 people associated with Taylor Swift's life and career.

The article states that the star's most "enduring quality is not musician, not artist, not celebrity, but a combination of victim and victimiser."

From neighbours to classmates, lovers, teachers, confidantes, scholars and critics, everyone offers a candid portrayal of the 36-year-old star and their perception of her after spending time with or around her. Taylor Swift's public image has long centred around female empowerment, friendship and overcoming a slew of obstacles the profession has made her face. But this profile paints a distinctly different picture of her, one tainted with manipulation, social exclusion and retaliation.

While some call her "punitive", others who have closely worked with her state, "She loves to smack people in the head," as mentioned in the Vanity Fair profile.

A former associate even mentioned, "Nobody is beyond reproach with her," the source said. "If you don't see it her way, she comes after you." The brutal piece further elaborates on reported accounts which claim that people can find themselves excluded from social circles and various professional opportunities if they do not come in handy when asked for a favour.

One music industry executive told the magazine, “It's truly Regina George,” recalling the notorious Mean Girls character.

There's also an account of the singer being bullied in childhood, as former classmate Chanice Skinner recalls: "If you weren't part of her friend group, you didn't exist to her," Skinner said. "If anything, you were one of the bullies."

The profile has invariably stirred up a massive outburst on the internet, with some fans defending her, while others have called it a smear campaign against a successful woman.

The entire article is written as an A and B side. The first side focuses on how much people love her and would do anything for her, while the B side appears to contradict it all.

Internet Reactions

One user wrote, "I wonder who paid for this because this has to be part of a smear campaign."

"Gross..... Remember that society looks back at how women like Madonna, Britney etc. were treated with repulsion. Vanity Fair is now openly taking part in an industry-level takedown of a successful woman," added another user.

Interestingly, the fallout between Blake Lively and Taylor Swift is well known, and one digital creator put up a post alleging that Blake Lively may have been one of the contributors to the profile.

The caption read, "Snakey Blakey is at it again... ALLEGEDLY," as she dissected the piece.

Replying to her post, a fan wrote, "This is the first thing that came to my mind when I heard the news about the article!"

Someone else mentioned, "You would never see an article like this about a man. Very disappointing."

Another comment read, "Trash rag, must be a slow news cycle. Leave Taylor alone."

"100 interviews, 12 eras, and the groundbreaking conclusion is that Taylor Swift is a 'victim and victimiser'. Imagine investigating one of the most successful songwriters of her generation and treating her actual artistry as a footnote. Apparently, a woman's ambition and personal conflicts are more scandalous than her achievements. If only this investigative energy were directed at men in the music industry facing serious misconduct allegations. But I suppose psychoanalysing a successful woman is easier than holding powerful men accountable. Embarrassing, Vanity Fair," read another comment.

Interestingly, there were also a few comments that were in accordance with the scathing remarks made against Swift in the article.

One user wrote, "Thank you for speaking the truth and not falling for the 'Swiftie mania'."

About Taylor Swift-Blake Lively Fallout

Taylor Swift and Blake Lively's friendship soured after the Bad Blood singer was mentioned in the actor's lawsuit against It Ends With Us co-star Justin Baldoni.



The singer had been subpoenaed in the case, TMZ reported, before the subpoena was withdrawn. Swift reportedly felt frustrated about being dragged into a legal drama she had no role in.



A source had earlier told Page Six that Swift “needs space” from Lively after the legal drama from Justin Baldoni started.



“The singer is “taking a break from their friendship right now. Taylor is really hurt by this whole situation and feels like a pawn,” the insider revealed.



Taylor Swift and Blake Lively's friendship started when the Gossip Girl alum shared a photo from a L'Oreal campaign, which referenced the singer's Bad Blood music video. The post caught Swift's attention, and the two celebrities started spending time together.

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