The International Emmy Awards took place on November 23 in New York. SonyLiv original Real Kashmir Football Club, which stars Manav Kaul and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, didn't win the Best Drama series. The contenders in this category were A Thousand Blows (United Kingdom), Careme (France) and Menem (Argentina). Careme, an Apple TV production, emerged as the winner.

Talking about the nomination, Manav said, "Real Kashmir Football Club is one of my favourite works. I always thought this series deserves much, much more. I am so happy for Team RKFC and their hard work. I am super happy."

Real Kashmir Football Club premiered in December 2025 on SonyLIV. Directed by Rajesh Mapuskar and Mahesh Mathai, the show is based on the real-life story of Real Kashmir FC, the first professional football club from Jammu and Kashmir.

While the show Real Kashmir Football Club didn't reach to the masses, actor Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub said people who have watched it appreciated their efforts.

In an interview with NDTV, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub said why he was initially reluctant to join the show.

"I was a bit reluctant initially when I found out the series was set in Kashmir, thinking it would come down to it (politics) eventually. Who is doing what kind of politics, etc... When you are making a series or a film on Kashmir obviously the backdrop has to be political, it will be. You cannot avoid that. It will happen for any series or film that's set in a real place, more so for Kashmir and the Northeast," Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub told NDTV.

Earlier, Manav Kaul shared clicks from his special shoot on the streets of New York. He captioned them, "Hello Newyork… hello EMMY'S …."

Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub also shared a sneak-peek into the ceremony.

Vir Das, who was nominated for the third time, didn't win for his Netflix original Vir Das: Fool Volume in the comedy category.

Also Read | International Emmys 2026: Vir Das Misses Out On 2nd Award As Argentinian Series Division Palermo S2 Wins