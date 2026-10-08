"We Used To Joke Around": <i>Hunkkaar</i> Actor Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub On His Off-Screen Bond With Aneet Padda

Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub has spoken about his off-screen bond with Hunkkaar co-star Aneet Padda. The actor offered a candid peek into the behind-the-scenes camaraderie during demanding courtroom shoots.

Speaking with Variety India, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub shared, “Aneet would be sitting behind me. We used to joke around with Charu Shankar and her. Aneet is a good kid.”

A glimpse of their off-screen camaraderie recently caught fans' attention when, at the Mumbai premiere, Aneet Padda and Charu Shankar shared a playful moment with Zeeshan. The video showed Aneet and Charu breaking into an impromptu song about Zeeshan's perfectly styled hair.

Sharing the video on social media, Charu wrote, “A musical ode to @mohdzeeshanayyub 's perfectly set hair by @aneetpadda_ and me,” showing her and Aneet singing together while Zeeshan watches them with an amused expression.

Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub Talks About Hunkkaar Themes

Speaking to the outlet, the actor highlighted how Hunkkaar addresses the tension between public perception and legal truth in modern society. "Democratic justice cannot be delivered until there is social justice," Zeeshan said, pointing to a central line in the show. "Media room trials, now it has become a mockery sometimes, especially in sexual assault cases."

About Hunkkaar

Hunkkaar: The Roar is a socio-thriller courtroom drama miniseries jointly directed by Karan D. Kapadia, Heeraz Marfatia, and Nitya Mehra. The drama follows a 17-year-old school student who files a sexual assault complaint against a cult leader and a godman. The plot traces her journey to seek justice.

The series stars Aneet Padda, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Raghubir Yadav, Mohammad Zeeshan Ayyub, Arjun Mathur, and Charu Shankar in prominent roles. Priyanka Chopra serves as the executive producer of the series. It premiered on September 25 on JioHotstar. The series received mixed reviews from critics, with praise for premise and lead performances, but critique for pacing and execution.

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