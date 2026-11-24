Ramayana continues to have its stellar run at the box office as it approaches three weeks at the box office. After 19 days, the domestic collections of the film stand at Rs 955.45 crore (net) and Rs 1,141.65 crore (gross). Ramayana has crossed the Rs 700 crore net (Hindi), cementing another record in a string of records. Worldwide its collections stand at Rs 1,704.65 crore, ahead of Dhurandhar 2 by around Rs 70 crore margin. Beating the India net collections of the film Animal, Ramayana became Kapoor's highest-grosser in India.

Breaking Down The Numbers

On day 19, Ramayana collected a net of Rs 12.70 crore across 15,696 shows as per Sacnilk.

The film grossed overseas Rs 567 crore so far. This pushes the worldwide gross collection to Rs 1,704.65 crore.

On day 19, the Hindi contribution was Rs 9.25 crore from 13,442 shows to the total.

It was followed by Rs 85 lakh in Kannada, Rs 80 lakh in Tamil, Rs 30 lakh in Telugu and Rs 1.50 crore in Malayalam.

Taran Adarsh's Report

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh, who's tracking the Hindi collection of the film wrote, "It puts up a solid show of strength in Weekend 3, crossing the half-century mark over the weekend and proving that it still has ample stamina to deliver an impressive lifetime total... The growth on third Saturday [+78.04%] and Sunday [+25.31%] was truly fantastic.

"Looking ahead, the film has opted for a discounted ticket offer on Tuesday, which coincides with the holiday [#GuruNanakJayanti] - a smart move that should help boost its midweek collections."

With new releases arriving in theatres, it's a test for Ramayana to prove its might. Will it surpass the Rs 1,000 crore net collections in India? Let's wait and watch.

"The coming Friday will see two prominent releases - #YehPremMolLiya and #GunmaasterG9... It will be interesting to see how well Ramayana holds up as it faces fresh competition," wrote Adarsh.

String Of Records

On day 18, Ramayana has become the second fastest to reach Rs 700 crore net (Hindi) after Dhurandhar 2. Ranveer Singh's film achieved the feat within 10 days of release.

Going by the net collections of Ranbir's last releases in India, Ramayana became the all-time highest-grosser. Beating Animal's Rs 553.87 crore (net in India), Ramayana eyes Rs 1,000 crore net in India.

About The Film

Mounted on a budget of Rs 4,000 crore, Ramayana is touted to be the most ambitious film Indian cinema has ever seen. The film was widely promoted across the globe. On October 27, the makers held a special screening in Los Angeles.

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the film boasts a stellar cast including Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Yash, Sunny Deol, Ravi Dubey, Lara Dutta and others.