Shreya Ghoshal kicked off her Unstoppable India Tour with a concert in Bengaluru on Sunday, November 22. Making the opening night more special, Shraddha Kapoor made a surprise appearance. Videos on social media showed Shraddha joining Shreya on stage to dance and perform a song from her film Aashiqui 2.

During the concert, Shreya Ghoshal performed Ji Ji Re Ji from Shraddha's upcoming film Eetha. Surprising the audience, Shraddha walked on stage and danced as the singer performed the song.

In another video Shreya was seen encouraging the actor to sing Sun Raha Hai Na Tu from Aashiqui 2. Although Shraddha appeared hesitant at first, she eventually decided to give it a try and began singing. As soon as Shraddha finished singing, the audience erupted into cheers, calling her Arohi, the character from the film. Shreya Ghoshal seemed impressed by Shraddha's voice as she hugged the actor at the end of her performance.

Shreya Ghoshal Praises Badshah On Stage

Alongside Shraddha Kapoor, rapper Badshah also made a surprise appearance on stage. Recalling how they first met on the sets of Indian Idol, Sherya Ghoshal called the rapper “a brother I never knew I had”. Shreya continued, “He calls himself a bad boy, but he is actually a pookie and my princess.”

Badshah appeared visibly moved by Shreya's words as he hugged the singer on stage. The appearance culminated in a live performance of the duo's recently released track Mahiya. The performance drew massive cheers from the audience.

Shreya is scheduled to perform in Guwahati on December 19, followed by concerts in Kolkata, Bhubaneswar, Vizag, Jaipur, Delhi, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Kochi, Pune, Chennai, and Mumbai. Shreya will conclude her Unstoppable India Tour in Indore on April 3, 2027.

Shraddha Kapoor's Upcoming Film

Shraddha Kapoor's next film is Eetha. Helmed by Laxman Utekar, the biographical drama is based on the life of Tamasha and Lavani artist Vithabai Bhau Mang Narayangaonkar.

Eetha stars Shraddha in the lead role alongside Randeep Hooda, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Siddharth Jadhav, Ishtiyak Khan and Anant Joshi. The film also marks one of Nana Patekar's final screen appearances following his death on October 8. Eetha is scheduled to hit the theatres on December 4.

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