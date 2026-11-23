Actor Uma Shankari has completed her final chemotherapy session after being diagnosed with early-stage breast cancer earlier this year. The actor shared the update on social media, marking an important milestone in her treatment and recovery journey.

What's Happening

Taking to Instagram, Uma posted a picture of herself at the hospital during her final chemotherapy session. Announcing the completion of the treatment, she wrote, “Chemo was tough, but I was tougher. Last infusion, first step towards the next chapter.”

Her post soon received an outpouring of love and encouragement from fans and well-wishers, who wished her a speedy recovery.

The actor had been keeping her followers informed about her treatment journey through occasional social media updates. In July, while undergoing her second round of chemotherapy, Uma shared a photograph from the hospital and spoke about navigating the difficult phase.

“I'm taking it one day at a time. I'm learning how to handle the days that are heavy, and celebrating the days I feel strong. Thank you to my family for always standing by me, and to my fans for the love and support. I'm showing up, healing, and staying focused on progress. Progress isn't perfect, but it's real,” she wrote.

Uma Shankari Announced Breast Cancer Diagnosis In June

Towards the end of June, Uma had revealed that she was diagnosed with early-stage breast cancer. Opening up about her initial reaction to the diagnosis, the actor admitted that she struggled to come to terms with the news.

“I'm not going to pretend this is easy. I have been diagnosed with early-stage breast cancer. From shock to denial to disbelief, and to more denial. It's not easy to digest. It's not easy to accept. Questions stormed my brain: Why me? Why now? What is going to happen?”

She further spoke about how the diagnosis affected not just her but also her family. “No amount of preparation and time can make you feel ready for news like this. For me, and for my family too. Watching them love me while they're scared is its own kind of heartache.”

Uma also credited her family for helping her find the strength to accept the situation. “No giving up, no surrender. Just coming to terms with life in its rawest form,” she said.

Expressing gratitude towards her husband and son, the actor said their courage had been a source of strength for her during the treatment. She also expressed her determination to overcome the illness, stating, “I am going to fight this with every single bit of strength in me, and I vow to come out cured.”

A Look At Uma Shankari's Acting Career

Uma Shankari has worked across Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam cinema. Between 2000 and 2007, she appeared in several films, including Veeranadai, Vaanavil, Kalakalappu, Kadal Pookkal, Kuberan, Chokka Thangam, Vasanthamalika, Soori, Thendral, Ee Snehatheerathu, Swamy, Selvam, Uppi Dada MBBS, Lakshmi, Kovai Brothers, Ilakkanam, Kallarali Hoovagi, Adaikalam, Manikanda and Rasigar Mandram.

In 2006, Uma married software engineer H Dushyanth and subsequently took a break from acting. She later returned to the entertainment industry through television in the 2010s. Her most recent film appearance was in H Vinoth's Valimai (2022), starring Ajith Kumar.