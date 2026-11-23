Wedding rumours surrounding Sara Tendulkar and Rajveer Deol have been making the rounds on social media.Though the buzz is reportedly unfounded. A source close to Sara has dismissed any possibility of a wedding between them and claimed that the two have never even met each other.

“There is no truth to these rumours. Sara and Rajveer have never even met each other. Sara is single and focused on her work. This speculation is just unnecessary and perturbing," the source told the TOI.

The insider added that Sara is unlikely to respond to the speculation herself as she prefers to maintain a dignified and graceful approach.

Sara had previously shared her thoughts on getting married, saying that seeing her brother Arjun Tendulkar get married gave her a preview of the experience. She claimed it felt like a “trial round” for her own future wedding.

Sara told Vogue, "I feel like that was a great trial round for me. Now I know what I want and what I don't want."

Addressing perceptions about Gen Z and relationships, Sara shared she believes her generation does take marriage seriously but is also willing to end a relationship when things are no longer working out.

Sara said, "I've seen people get engaged and, during the run-up to the wedding, realise they're seeing the true colours of their partner or their partner's family and think, 'I can't do this anymore'."

She added, "I think walking away before you're married is a great step. Previous generations were more afraid to stand up for themselves, whereas Gen Z feels more confident and empowered to do so when things are going wrong."

Sara Tendulkar is the elder child of cricket legend Sachin and Anjali Tendulkar. Rajveer, on the other hand, is the son of Bollywood actor Sunny Deol and Pooja Deol.

Also Read | Sara Tendulkar Shares Unseen Pics From Brother Arjun Tendulkar's Wedding With Saaniya Chandhok