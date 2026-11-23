Eisha Singh and Avinash Mishra's breakup has turned into a social media fight, as Rajat Dalal also stepped in to support Eisha. The controversy grew after Avinash played the song Bewafa Nikli Hai Tu at a club, which didn't sit well with Rajat. He questioned his actions and accused him of blaming Eisha while trying to make himself look like a victim.

Rajat, who treats Eisha like a younger sister, also warned Avinash to stay away from her. He said Avinash should focus on his own work instead of blaming Eisha. Rajat further claimed that he knows details about Avinash's past relationships and is ready to speak openly about them.

Taking to Instagram stories, Rajat Dalal said, “You great man flaunt your romance publicly, even on national television, then, when things go wrong, you just post a story about keeping things private. We have tried explaining to you nicely, many times, to stay away from Eisha. We have no interest in you; keep doing whatever you're doing, focus on your own work and just stay away from us.”

“I'm only posting this because of your recent stunt playing that Bewafa song. What kind of narrative are you trying to set, that you're some innocent? If you want to talk, come to me. I will lay out the whole truth for you. I will name every single woman you're involved with and exactly what happened with each one. Don't try to play the victim card, this is not Khatron Ke Khiladi stunt, there's no safety net here.”

Rajat Dalal asked Avinash Mishra to stop creating trouble and move on with his life. He also urged media outlets to check facts before publishing stories and avoid blaming people who have nothing to do with the issue. The wrestler warned that people who think they can do anything without facing trouble will soon have to answer for their actions. He also made it clear that he was serious about taking a stand against such behaviour.

Avinash Mishra and Eisha Singh first sparked dating rumours after appearing together on Bigg Boss 18. Since the show ended, they never spoke about their relationship. The two finally confirmed that they were dating after Avinash won Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 earlier this year.

Also Read: "Stabbed Me In The Back": Did Eisha Singh Take A Dig At Avinash Mishra?