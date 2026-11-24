Legendary actor Dharmendra left us for his heavenly abode one year ago on this day, November 24, leaving a sea of fans in utter dismay. On Tuesday, his wife and actor Hema Malini took to social media to share a heartfelt note in his memory.

She also shared a series of photos with him.

She began her post by writing, "A whole year has sped by, but my grief has not lost its intensity. I grieve over the tremendous and irreparable loss of a man who was not just my husband. He was my everything - my friend, philosopher and guide, my backbone, and, in short, my very existence."

She added, "Life seems so empty without him. His towering personality, his innate goodness that pervaded his whole being and his love for all who knew him made him a truly unique human being. Though he reached the pinnacle of success, he remained grounded and deeply attached to his roots."

"The Bhagavad Gita tells us that the soul is immortal and will be reborn. I am aware of this, but I am still here in this life, and I cannot help but miss his loving presence. I thank the millions of fans who have remembered this generous and wonderful human being and sent such warm messages about Dharam ji and what he meant to them. Thank you all once again," concluded Hema Malini.

Hema Malini and Dharmendra married in 1980 and welcomed two daughters, Esha Deol and Ahana Deol.

Dharmendra's Death

Dharmendra died in Mumbai at the age of 89. The veteran actor, widely known as Bollywood's 'He-Man', appeared in more than 300 films during his illustrious career. He was cremated at the Pawan Hans Crematorium in Mumbai, where several members of the film fraternity gathered to pay their final respects. A prayer meeting was held in his memory on 27 November at Mumbai's Taj Lands End Hotel.



Also Read: 'Can't See Left, Right': When Hema Malini Called Her Romance With 'Married' Dharmendra "Love At First Sight"