'If They Lose, They Claim Vote Theft': Hema Malini's Swipe At Opposition

BJP MP from Mathura Hema Malini has dismissed the Opposition's allegations of vote theft, saying parties start questioning the electoral process when they fail to secure votes. Speaking to NDTV on the sidelines of the BJP's strategy meeting in Mathura, she said the party was proud of its leadership and had moved ahead by delivering on its promises.

"Vote nahi mila toh vote chori bolne lagte hain (If they don't get the votes, they start claiming the votes were stolen)," she said, rejecting the Opposition's allegations. Hema Malini added that the BJP had performed well across the country and that she was proud of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

The BJP MP also spoke about the significance of Mathura hosting the party's two-day strategy meeting ahead of the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. She said she felt honoured that the party had chosen Mathura for the important gathering.

Around 50 leaders from across Uttar Pradesh have assembled to discuss the party's electoral strategy and prepare a roadmap for the next Assembly elections.

"We have to win with a big margin. So that is the idea," Hema Malini said, explaining the objective of the meeting.

Defending the Yogi Adityanath government's record, she said Uttar Pradesh had undergone a significant transformation, particularly in attracting investment and industries.

She recalled that there was a time when investors were reluctant to come to Uttar Pradesh, but the situation had changed. "Now everybody is coming forward. So many people are coming. It is a welcome change," she said.

Mathura Temple Question

The BJP MP was also asked about the growing political discussion around the possibility of another Shri Krishna temple in Mathura, following the Ram Temple in Ayodhya and developments in Kashi.

Invoking the city's religious significance, Hema Malini said Mathura was Lord Krishna's city and expressed confidence that everything would go well with his blessings.

Asked about Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav's plans to visit Ayodhya, she said he was welcome to do so. Referring to the large number of devotees visiting Ayodhya after the Ram Temple's construction, she credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the project.

"Millions of people are visiting Ayodhya today. Nobody went before that. After this temple was built, everybody has gone," she said.

On Sonia Gandhi's Memoir

Hema Malini was also asked whether she had read former Congress president Sonia Gandhi's memoir. She said she had not read it yet but intended to do so.

"She is also my good friend. I am definitely looking forward to read," she said.

The BJP's Mathura meeting comes as the party steps up preparations for the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. The discussions are expected to focus on the electoral roadmap, governance, law and order, development and countering the Opposition's political narrative.