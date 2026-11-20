In a major organisational reshuffle, the Congress party has appointed 81 national secretaries for various states and organisational departments. 43 of the new appointees are new faces, while two dozen previous incumbents have been replaced.

With an eye on the 2029 Lok Sabha elections, these appointments place a strong emphasis on social representation. According to official sources, 50 percent of the newly appointed national secretaries belong to the Other Backward Classes (OBC), Scheduled Castes (SC), and Scheduled Tribes (ST) categories.

Of the 81 appointees, 29 are from the general category, 20 are from the OBC category, five from the Extremely Backward Classes (EBC), 11 from the SC category, and five from the ST category. Additionally, 11 belong to minority communities. Consequently, nearly two-thirds of the secretaries hail from SC, ST, OBC/EBC, or minority backgrounds.

Twelve women have been appointed as national secretaries, which is around 15% of the new appointments.

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The average age of the Congress national secretaries is 49, with two-thirds of them under the age of 50.

In September, Rahul Gandhi had interviewed nearly 200 party leaders to select these national secretaries. Organisation General Secretary KC Venugopal and MP Priyanka Gandhi also participated in the process. The outcome had been highly anticipated since then.

The influence of Rahul Gandhi's "social justice" formula is clearly evident in these appointments.

The party has retained Dr Vineet Punia and Ruchira Chaturvedi as secretaries for communications, publicity, media, social media, and digital media.

Pranav Jha and Gaurav Pandhi have once again been entrusted with responsibilities in the Congress president's office.

In Uttar Pradesh, the responsibilities of Abhishek Dutt, Varun Chaudhary, Kunal Chaudhary, Jagdish Chander Jangid, Abdul Hannan, and Sanjeev Arya remain unchanged.

For Rajasthan, Vishwa Vijay Singh, Porlak Kharte, Dr Palak Verma, and Manoj Bagri have been appointed as secretaries.

The 25 leaders relieved of their responsibilities include Amba Prasad, B M Sandeep, Chetan Chauhan, Chiranjeev Rao, Christopher Tilak, Devender Yadav, Divya Maderna, and Mansoor Ali Khan.

Naveen Sharma, P Gopi, P Viswanathan, Prithviraj Sathe, Poonam Paswan, Roji M John, Rutvik Makwana, S A Sampath Kumar, Sanjana Jatav, Shahnawaz Alam, TN Prathapan, Usha Naidu, and Vijay Jangid have also been relieved of their duties.

Within the Congress organisation, national secretaries work under the supervision of those in charge of various states and departments. They are expected to engage extensively in field work. Recently, the Congress leadership promoted several high-performing secretaries by appointing them as in-charges for states such as Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Haryana.