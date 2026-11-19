An elderly woman, identified as Lalitha Krishnamurthi, reportedly died alone in Mumbai on November 13, prompting her neighbours to put out a public appeal seeking information about her daughters and other relatives. A newspaper notice announcing her death and sharing contact details of people who could help locate her family has now gone viral on social media.

Originally from Chennai, Krishnamurthi had reportedly been living alone in Mumbai for nearly 40 years. The notice listed contact details for Usha Laxminarayan and Pawan Shetty, urging anyone with information about her family to get in touch.

An X user, Kishore Subramanian, said he called one of the numbers mentioned in the notice and spoke to Pawan Shetty. Sharing what he learnt, Subramanian said Krishnamurthi had lived alone for four decades and that neighbours in her building had stepped in to complete the formalities following her death.

"This is no longer one woman's story. Across our cities, parents who once filled rooms with laughter are dying with only a television for company. Children leave for better lives and sometimes never return — not even for the final goodbye. Phone calls shrink. “We will come soon” stretches into years. Joint families dissolve. And many elders, out of pride or pain, simply stop waiting… while somewhere deep inside, the yearning never really ends," he wrote.

See the post here:

The account has struck an emotional chord online, with several social media users expressing sadness over her circumstances. Many were particularly moved by the fact that an appeal to trace her family was being made after her death.

One user wrote, "The tragedy is not even death. But no kith and kin even knowing about her death. Prayers." Another said, "Thanks for this post. Brings tears to my eyes. I salute the Mumbai neighbours who offered her a farewell, her real relatives. We, as humans, are degenerating, daily in this modern society. Om Shanthi."

A third user added, "Kishore, your tribute to Mrs Lalita Krishnamurthy is better than any eulogy for such an innocent soul! Amazing, I like the idea of a joint family home, it is time to return to our roots and old values."

The incident has also triggered a wider conversation about elderly people living alone, especially in big cities where family members may be settled elsewhere. While some users pointed out that relatives living overseas or far away may not always be able to return immediately following a death, others highlighted the loneliness and lack of support that older people can experience.