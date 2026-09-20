Son Not At Home, Thane Woman Adds Rat Poison To Rice, Eats It. Dies In Mumbai

A 69-year-old woman from Kalyan in Thane district died in a Mumbai hospital while undergoing treatment for poisoning, a police official said on Sunday.

Shobha Vasudev Dalvi, who was suffering from mental issues, had mixed rat poison paste in cooked rice and consumed it on September 5 at her home in Sapadgaon when her son was out to celebrate Dahi Handi, the Khadakpada police station official said.

"Her health deteriorated some time later and she was rushed to a nearby hospital by her son. Doctors there advised that she be shifted to Sion Hospital in Mumbai for advanced care. Dalvi died while undergoing treatment there on September 9," he said.

On the basis of hospital reports and the son's statement that he did not suspect any criminal activity, an accidental death report was registered on September 18, the official said.

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