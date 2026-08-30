Suspicious Of Lover's Infidelity, Mumbai Man Kills Her With Poisoned Soft Drink

The fight had ended. Or so she thought.

After seeing his pregnant girlfriend with another friend and growing suspicious of her character, a 25-year-old man allegedly waited for the right moment, mixed poison into a cold drink and handed it to her. The 19-year-old drank it without suspecting anything. Within minutes, she began throwing up and her condition rapidly worsened.

The woman, identified as Vishnumaya, was around two to two-and-a-half months pregnant. Police said she later died after consuming the poisoned drink, allegedly given to her by her boyfriend, Ashish Magar, in Mumbai's Chembur area.

According to police, Vishnumaya lived there with her aunt. Ashish also lived with them.

According to the information, the trouble began on August 25, when Ashish allegedly saw Vishnumaya with another friend. The sight sparked suspicions about her character and led to a heated argument between the couple.

Poison Mixed Into Soft Drink

According to investigators, the argument eventually subsided and the situation appeared to calm down. It was then that Ashish allegedly offered Vishnumaya a cold drink.

Unaware that it had allegedly been laced with poisonous tablets, she drank it.

Soon afterwards, she started feeling unwell and began vomiting. Family members initially did not suspect anything serious and believed it was a temporary health issue. However, when her condition worsened, she collapsed.

Her relatives first rushed her to a private hospital and later took her to another hospital. Doctors, however, declared her dead before she could be admitted.

Following the woman's death, police took custody of the body and sent it for a post-mortem examination.

At first, there appeared to be nothing suspicious about the case. Based on the information available at the time and statements given by those around her, police registered an accidental death report.

The investigation, however, took a turn after the post-mortem report was received.

According to police, the autopsy revealed that Vishnumaya had died after consuming poison, prompting investigators to revisit the circumstances surrounding her death.

The police subsequently began questioning people connected to the victim. During the probe, officers learned about her relationship with Ashish.

Investigators said they discovered that Ashish's suspicions had been triggered after seeing Vishnumaya with another friend earlier that day.

A crucial lead also emerged from the victim's family.

According to investigators, Vishnumaya had informed her relatives before losing consciousness that she had started feeling unwell after consuming a cold drink given to her by Ashish.

The statement, coupled with the findings of the post-mortem report, strengthened suspicions against the accused and prompted police to register a murder case.

Police claimed Ashish initially attempted to mislead investigators during questioning. However, as the probe progressed, officers allegedly uncovered evidence pointing to his involvement in the crime.

Ashish Magar has since been arrested and remanded to five days of police custody.

Further investigation is underway.

(With inputs from Ruttik Ganakwar)