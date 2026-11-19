When a student at the University of Chicago did his homework on Rahul Gandhi, he found a small puzzle in the arithmetic. So he wanted a clarification from the man himself. "Wikipedia suggests that you're in your mid-50s, but you're still referred to as a youth leader," the young man, who introduced himself as Nabin, told the Leader of the Opposition (Lok Sabha) on Thursday.

"How do you feel about that, and why do you think so many youths see you as a leader?" he asked, as Rahul and the audience smiled, some even chuckled.

Gandhi, who was born in June 1970 and is 56, did not dispute Nabin's figure, nor did he disown the label of 'youth'.

"Everybody's got an opinion, okay? Somebody will say I'm a youth leader, somebody will say I'm an old people's leader. It's fine," he said, drawing laughter.

He then gave his own definition of youth, and it had little to do with the birth date.

"I was taught when I was small to always be curious and not have boundaries on your curiosity," Gandhi said, listing "geopolitics, women's health, animals, anything" as subjects he's happy to know more about.

Then he pointed to someone he had met that morning.

"I had a fantastic conversation this morning with my tutor from when I was small who taught me maths. He's in Chicago, 60-something, and I asked him, 'What are you doing?' He said, 'I'm doing a Master's degree.' Fantastic!" Gandhi said.

He said the trouble with growing up was that people stop asking certain questions.

"What society tries to tell you as you progress is that there are certain questions you shouldn't ask. You can ask 'How do I make money?' or 'How do I own a big house?', but there's a whole bunch of questions you're not allowed to ask," he said.

"I never bought into that. I ask all sorts of questions to myself, to others, to everybody. To me, that is what youth is: never being scared of asking the most ridiculous questions," Gandhi said.

"So maybe that's why they say I'm a youth leader," he asserted, drawing applause this time.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had asked a version of the same question, in the form of a dig, when he mocked a "56-year-old youth leader" on the Parliament campus in New Delhi on July 20. That was just before the youth group Cockroach Janta Party's protest march, on the issue of paper leaks, towards Parliament, which faced a police crackdown but was seen as a trigger of a wider protest wave in which Rahul Gandhi has shared the first row with pressure groups such as the CJP formed by Abhijeet Dipke and student leaders such as Neha Bora.

To a question on Opposition unity, he described the recent protests in Delhi as a contest between the state and students. "And then a couple thousand students come out onto the streets of Delhi, totally disorganised; and who won that contest? The police didn't win. The 'disorganised' students won the contest," he said, referring apparently to the education minister's resignation.

The final question of the evening also turned to age. A participant asked how a Congress known as the "Grand Old Party" would make room for young people's aspirations. "If you look at our district leadership and broad ground leadership, they are very young. On the ground, we are actually quite a young party," argued Gandhi, who is often hit with nepotism charges as he comes from a family of three PMs so far.

The Chicago event came a day after a similar interaction at Columbia University in New York.

There, Ridhi Kapoor, a master's student from New Delhi, told Gandhi she had given a speech on his behalf in class while he was detained during the protests.

"Were you detained after that?" Gandhi asked, drawing laughter. Kapoor then said she had built a "solution" to Delhi's air pollution and offered to explain it "over a tea or something". "Okay, okay, we can do that! We can do that!" Gandhi replied, as the audience guffawed at what social media later saw as an indirect ask-out.

There too, Gandhi credited students with breaking what he described as a climate of fear. "The parents of those students didn't have the guts to do what the students did; this is a fact, right? The future of the parents is being defended by the children."

The BJP reacted sharply to Gandhi's remarks during his US tour. Party spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari posted on X that Gandhi "has become the leader of anti-India propaganda".