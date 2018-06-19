PM Tweets Rahul Gandhi On Birthday, Wishes Him "Long And Healthy Life" PM Modi's wishes were posted hours after Rahul Gandhi targeted the Prime Minister over Arvind Kejriwal and the AAP's protest at the Lt Governor's home

Share EMAIL PRINT Rahul Gandhi turns 48 today; it is his first birthday since taking charge of the Congress. (File) New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today wished Congress president Rahul Gandhi, wishing him a long and healthy life.



Rahul Gandhi turns 48 today; it is his first birthday since taking charge of the Congress last December.



The Congress party was among the first to wish their chief.



Then came a message from PM Modi.



"Birthday greetings to Congress President Shri @RahulGandhi. I pray for his long and healthy life," PM Modi tweeted.



Last year, Rahul Gandhi had also wished PM Modi on his birthday on September 17.



The PM's wishes were posted hours after



The Congress chief accused the PM of "turning a blind eye to anarchy".

Delhi CM, sitting in Dharna at LG office.



BJP sitting in Dharna at CM residence.



Delhi bureaucrats addressing press conferences.



PM turns a blind eye to the anarchy; rather nudges chaos & disorder.



People of Delhi are the victims, as this drama plays out.— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) June 18, 2018

His tweets taking on the Prime Minister have been acerbic as the two have targeted each other in election campaigns over the past few months.



The PM's birthday message did not include the #HappyBirthdayRahulGandhi, which was used by several Congress leaders to wish their chief.



Rahul Gandhi targeted the Prime Minister over Arvind Kejriwal and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)'s protest at the Lieutenant Governor's home in Delhi.