First came a claim that she had "manifested" him, then a long question; in between, she dropped an offer of a discussion over "tea or something". A student at Columbia University in New York left the room in loud guffaws as she took her turn during Rahul Gandhi's interactive session on the campus on Tuesday.

The Leader of the Opposition did not decline the tea offer as such, and then offered her an answer to her main question about the recent protests in India.

Ridhi Kapoor, who said she was from New Delhi, smiled throughout her turn during the audience Q&A, and began by telling Rahul Gandhi that she had given a speech on his behalf in her class while he was detained during the protests in India.

"Were you detained after that?" Gandhi quipped, drawing laughter from the audience.

"No, I was not," Kapoor replied, chuckling.

A Master's in Public Administration student at the top American university, Kapoor then spoke about how Rahul Gandhi had offered support to parallel protest movements such as one led by student leader Neha Bora, how he'd been detained multiple times, and what he thinks of the role of civil society in India at this moment.

'Solution' To Pollution

Citing an example of issues that would need addressing, Kapoor told the Congress leader that she had built a "solution" to New Delhi's air pollution.

This got Gandhi's attention all the more: "What is the solution to the Delhi pollution problem?"

She replied, "I can actually talk about it if you would like, over a tea or something!" The hall burst into laughter.

"Okay, okay, we can do that! We can do that!" Gandhi told her.

She posted a clip of the exchange on her Instagram too.

Answering her question about where the protest movements were headed in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's third term, Rahul Gandhi said fear had kept dissent in check in India. He credited student protesters with breaking it.

"Many people were terrified of expressing themselves across the board... And what was keeping the lid on this thing was that people were scared. Now people are not scared, so that's the really big shift that's happened," he said.

Watch below: In this full video, the exchange begins around 1:16:30

'Parents Did Not Have Guts'

"The parents of those students didn't have the guts to do what the students did -- this is a fact, right? The parents were sitting quietly at home... and the future of the parents is being defended by the children!" he added.

He said restoring the integrity of the electoral system, which he claims helps PM Modi's BJP, was the goal. He also claimed officials within agencies such as the Election Commission had begun sharing information about wrongdoings.

In other parts of the event, hosted by Columbia's School of International and Public Affairs, Gandhi said things he was taught at Harvard and Cambridge "didn't work in my politics". He also waved away all the talk about specifically when India would become a developed country. "I don't like, you know, pulling years out of my hat like 2047 and stuff like that," he said, taking a dig at PM Modi's 'Viksit Bharat by 2047' declarations.

One of his remarks at the event, that "India is sitting on an economic disaster", drew a sharp response from the BJP. Party spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari posted on X that Gandhi "has become the leader of anti-India propaganda".