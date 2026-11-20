A shocking video of a 10-year-old boy shooting his neighbour dead after a fight has emerged on social media. The incident took place on the day of Halloween (October 31) in Albuquerque, in the US state of New Mexico but the home security footage has been released by the police now. The victim has been identified as 16-year-old Keinerlein Plaza Rangel, who came to the house of Elaina Gomez-Villeda after she complained of too much noise during the celebration of Halloween.

The video shows the fight escalating and the two women punching each other and pulling the hair.

Gomez-Villeda, 40, then asks his son to grab her handgun. He rushes inside and comes back with the weapon, pointing it towards the two women who were slugging it out.

"He's going to shoot you, look he's going to f*****g shoot someone, b***h," Gomen-Villeda warns.

The boy fires two shots, killing Rangel. Watching the scene from his home, Rangel's father Keiner Plaza storms into the neighbour's house enraged and attempts to break in, as see in the video.

But Gomez-Villeda grabs the gun herself and fired at him.

"You know this happened. They took our joy away. It was our biggest dream to see her grow...To see your daughter go like this, in this way. It's not fair, man. It's not fair," Plaza told KOB4.

Gomez-Villeda informed the police. When the cops arrived, they found Keinerlein Plaza lying on the floor and Gomez-Villeda holding the gun.

One cop fired two shots towards Gomez-Villeda striking the wall outside the apartment, the New York Post reported.

She was charged with first-degree murder but the charges were downgraded to second-degree murder by a grand jury.

Her 10-year-old son has not been charged, but investigators are working with prosecutors to determine whether charges can be filed.

"We talked about this on scene. He's not old enough to be booked into the juvenile detention center, and so this is something that we will continue to work closely with the juvenile district attorney's office on as he turns 12 years old to continue to review the situation," Albuquerque Police Chief Cecily Barker was quoted as saying by the Post.