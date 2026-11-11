US Soldier Arrested In London On Suspicion Of Espionage Linked To Russia

A US Army soldier was arrested Tuesday in England on suspicion of espionage related to Russia, counterterror police said.

The 41-year-old, who was not named, was arrested near Gloucester on suspicion of violating two sections of the National Security Act 2023 for assisting a foreign intelligence service and obtaining or disclosing protected information.

The Metropolitan Police said its counterterror forces worked closely with the FBI and US military.

FBI Director Kash Patel called it an "important arrest" dealing with allegations of espionage that are of "utmost concern" for the US and its allies.

"This FBI has no tolerance for anyone who breaks their oath to the United States and whose actions endanger our national security and that of our partners," Patel said.

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