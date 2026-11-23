Panchayat is returning with a new season, and the latest trailer suggests that life in Phulera is about to get more complicated.

The makers released the trailer on Monday, offering a glimpse of the changes that have taken place in the village since the events of Season 4.

With Kranti Devi now in charge, the former Pradhanji (Raghubir Yadav) is finding it hard to let go of his position and adjust to his new reality.

The change in leadership also brings a different set of political equations to Phulera, with Bhushan and his wife stepping into positions of power.

Sachivji (Jitendra Kumar), meanwhile, has more than village politics to deal with. As he thinks about his future, he must also navigate his friendships and personal life. His equation with Rinki (Sanvikaa) seems to be taking a new turn.

The trailer promises another season of familiar characters, village rivalries and unexpected developments. It also raises questions about how Kranti Devi will handle her responsibilities as Pradhan and whether Sachivji will find the personal happiness he is looking for.

Prime Video shared the trailer on X with the caption, "Kranti Devi's move and Phulera's new state of affairs-everything is about to change. #PanchayatOnPrime, New Season, Dec 3."

For context, the previous season ended with Kranti Devi defeating Manju Devi by 73 votes to become the new Pradhan of Phulera.

Panchayat Season 5 will premiere on Prime Video on December 3.

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