Prime Video Confirms <i>Panchayat</i> Season 5 Delay With A Funny 'Banrakas' Twist

Fans waiting to return to Phulera with Abhishek, Pradhan Ji, Manju Devi and the rest of the village will have to wait a little longer. Panchayat Season 5 makers have put an end to hopes of watching the new episodes before the year ends. Earlier reports had suggested that the series will return in late 2026, but Prime Video has now confirmed the delay through a hilarious social media post.

In the announcement, actor Durgesh Kumar appeared as Banrakas and gave the sad news while smiling in the picture.

Sharing a picture of Banrakas, the makers wrote, “Batate hue khed hai, Panchayat ka agla season qaid hai. (We regret to inform you that the next season of Panchayat is currently imprisoned).”

While the new release date is not confirmed yet, Prime Video had earlier shared the synopsis for Panchayat Season 5. The streamer wrote, “Facing a hostile work environment under the new vengeful leadership, Abhishek prepares to move on with his MBA dreams, but first he must tie up his loose ends in Phulera.”

In Season 4, Phulera saw Pradhan Ji and Manju Devi lose their leadership. Kranti Devi became the new Pradhan, which will bring new problems for Abhishek. In the upcoming season, Banrakas is expected to have a stronger role in village issues.

Directed by Deepak Kumar Mishra, Panchayat stars Jitendra Kumar, Raghubir Yadav, Neena Gupta, Faisal Mallik, Chandan Roy, Saanvika, Durgesh Kumar, Ashok Pathak and Sunita Rajwar.

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