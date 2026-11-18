Just two days ago, Prime Video teased fans with an announcement that the hit show Panchayat was not arriving this year. On Wednesday, Prime Video shared a new poster of the show, announcing the release date. The show will now arrive on Prime Video on December 3.

In the new poster Durgesh Kumar AKA Banrakas is seen pointing at Sachivji (Jitendra Kumar) who is knocked to the ground.

Sharing the poster, the streamer wrote, "Thodi takraar thoda pyaar rahega, phulera mein aapka intezaar rahega (There will be love as well as fights. You are eagerly awaited in Phulera)."

In the earlier announcement, actor Durgesh Kumar appeared as Banrakas and gave the sad news while smiling in the picture.

Sharing a picture of Banrakas, the streamers wrote, "Batate hue khed hai, Panchayat ka agla season qaid hai. (We regret to inform you that the next season of Panchayat is currently imprisoned)."

Prime Video had earlier shared the synopsis for Panchayat Season 5. The streamer wrote, "Facing a hostile work environment under the new vengeful leadership, Abhishek prepares to move on with his MBA dreams, but first he must tie up his loose ends in Phulera."

In Season 4, Phulera saw Pradhan Ji and Manju Devi lose their leadership. Kranti Devi became the new Pradhan, which will bring new problems for Abhishek. In the upcoming season, Banrakas is expected to have a stronger role in village issues.

Directed by Deepak Kumar Mishra, Panchayat stars Jitendra Kumar, Raghubir Yadav, Neena Gupta, Faisal Mallik, Chandan Roy, Saanvika, Durgesh Kumar, Ashok Pathak and Sunita Rajwar.