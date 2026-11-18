On Monday, Prince William and Princess Kate arrived in India, and the following day they attended the 2026 Earthshot Prize Awards ceremony, hosted by Karan Johar. The royal couple are on a three-day visit to the country.

Now, on Day 3 of their visit, Prince William arrived at Dharma Productions.

Details

The Prince and Princess of Wales, Prince William and Princess Catherine, began Day 3 with separate engagements. The Princess visited a maternity and childcare hospital, while the Prince visited Dharma Productions, whose films have helped forge a cinematic connection between India and the United Kingdom.

The focus, however, is on the meeting between the Prince and Princess of Wales and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who returned from Manila on Wednesday morning following the ASEAN Summit.

About The Earthshot Prize Awards Ceremony

Mumbai witnessed a star-studded evening on Tuesday as several Bollywood celebrities attended the Earthshot Prize Awards 2026.

The event, attended by Prince William and Princess Kate, brought together actors, filmmakers and other prominent personalities for the occasion.

Alia Bhatt, Sonam Kapoor, Diana Penty, Nimrat Kaur, Khushi Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, Mouni Roy, Rakul Preet Singh and Ishaan Khatter were among those spotted at the event.

Karan Johar, who hosted the awards ceremony, was also present, along with Zakir Khan, Guneet Monga, Kiran Rao, Mira Rajput and Shreya Ghoshal.

This marks Prince William and Princess Kate's second official visit to India, following their first trip to the country in April 2016.

Speaking on Tuesday, Prince William said he and Princess Kate were pleased to be in India for the Earthshot Prize.

"Catherine and I are delighted to be in India for this year's Earthshot Prize. India has made an extraordinary contribution to Earthshot over the past six years and is home to more Earthshot finalists and winners than any other country," Prince William wrote in a statement on X.

Also Read: Alia Bhatt, Sonam Kapoor, Karan Johar Bring Bollywood Glam To Earthshot Prize Awards