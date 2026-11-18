Ali Fazal is ready to appear in an international project after the success of Mirzapur The Movie. The actor will play the lead role in a five-part series based on EM Forster's novel A Passage to India. The show is backed by BBC and Canadian Broadcasting Corporation (CBC), with award winning filmmaker Richie Mehta as its writer and director.

The cast also includes Naseeruddin Shah, Shahana Goswami and Danish Hussain. The show will be set in India during the 1920s, looking at the lives of Indians under British rule and the gap between the two communities.

Ali Fazal will play Dr Aziz, an Indian doctor who spends most of his life caring for others. Through his character, A Passage to India will show his efforts to build friendships between Indians and British at a time when trust between them is difficult.

As per the official synopsis, “After a mysterious incident at the Marabar caves, Aziz finds himself on the brink of personal destruction with an accusation of assault levelled against him. The ensuing scandal rouses violent passions and culminates in a highly publicised court case. As the trial unfolds, the lives of those involved are thrown into turmoil, and Aziz and his friends come to realise how deep their colonisation runs. Portraying a nation on the cusp of reclaiming its identity, A Passage to India will follow Aziz's story as this extraordinary chain of events reshapes lives, loyalties and relationships.”

While Ali Fazal will play Dr Aziz, Tom Mison is set to appear as Fielding, a teacher who becomes close to him. Fiona Shaw plays Mrs Moore, who travels to India to meet her son Ronny, played by Gwilym Lee.

Naseeruddin Shah will appear as Godbole, a teacher at the same college as Fielding, who helps him stay calm during difficult times. Shahana Goswami plays Amrit Rao, a well educated lawyer who has recently become India's first woman lawyer. Danish Hussain will be seen as Hamidullah, Aziz' uncle and closest friend.

In a statement, Richie Mehta said, “Adapting A Passage to India has been a dream of mine for as long as I've been telling stories. To reinterpret the complex and intriguing characters that E.M. Forster masterfully conjured from his experiences over a century ago, and finding in them a relevance that resonates so deeply with today's world, has been a real joy, and I believe it makes for incredibly gripping drama. Collaborating with this team across countries and continents has been equally special. We are all committed to the same goal, and the diversity of this group reflects the very themes we will explore on screen.”

A Passage to India was first announced in June 2025 by Working Title executive Surian Fletcher-Jones during a discussion at SXSW London. She explained that the show will look at India's colonial past from a different point of view and present the story in a way that challenges how the original novel was told.

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