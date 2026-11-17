Indira Krishnan, who plays Kaushalya in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana, took to Instagram on November 17 to share a photo with Ranbir Kapoor and Naresh Malhotra, father of producer Namit Malhotra. Ranbir portrays Lord Rama, the son of Kaushalya and King Dashrath, played by Arun Govil.

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Indira shared a photo of the trio from the first day of the shoot. Showering praise on Ranbir, she wrote, "Few wishes turn into dreams, and a few dreams turn into wishes that come true. I wished to be associated with this fine actor, with humility, love and respect in my heart. I call him the supreme-age actor who has touched the zenith and yet remains grounded. Thank you for being there and for sharing the best moments on Ramayana."

Mentioning Naresh Malhotra, she added, "The gentleman in the centre is Nareshji, Namitji's father, a father figure with immense experience who still chooses to listen to everyone so humbly. Thank you, Nareshji. Your heart is pure gold."

Recalling a warm memory from the shoot, she further wrote, "I remember RK asking me, 'Let's have a selfie.' He made me feel extraordinary that day. I hope this happens again very soon. Day 1. Thank you, Ranbir Kapoor. Grateful... Jai Shri Ram, Jai Mahakaal."

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana: Part 1 stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana, Sunny Deol as Hanuman, and Ravi Dubey as Lakshman.

Also Read: 'Take A Bow, RK': Indira Krishnan Praises Ranbir Kapoor's Transformation From Animal To Lord Ram