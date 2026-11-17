Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana has been causing havoc at the box office with its dream run. As of today, the film has stormed past the Rs 1,400 crore mark globally and Rs 750 crore in India. There was a lot of chatter around whether the film would be able to recover its Rs 4,000 crore budget. The two-part film, backed by Namit Malhotra, is said to have been mounted on the humongous amount.

In an exclusive conversation with NDTV, Lara Dutta, who is winning hearts as the formidable Queen Kaikeyi, reacted to whether such a recovery would be possible.

She said, "We're finally standing, literally, as giants alongside the best of the best films that have been made anywhere else in the world. And it takes so much internal strength to drown out the naysayers and the doubters, and then just keep focused on your vision and keep going. So, will the film make its money back or recover it? I am pretty, pretty, pretty certain it will, not just through the box office, but with whatever Namit has decided to do with it. I don't think it will just recover. I think it will far surpass it."

She continued, "I say it is tremendous. It takes a tremendous amount of bravery to put your money where your mouth is, literally, and to create something like this. Today, apart from being an actor in this film, I am so proud to be an Indian. When I saw that film at the premiere, it made me so proud. And I think that's the one sentiment Indians across the world feel today. When they're going into a cinema and stepping out after watching this film, they're all saying that."

She concluded by saying that people coming out of Ramayana Part 1 already cannot wait to watch Part 2, and that in itself says a lot.

Lara Dutta As Kaikeyi In Ramayana

The actor, who played the crucial role of Kaikeyi, the third consort of King Dasharatha and mother of Bharata, cashed in two boons that led to Rama's 14-year exile into the forest, accompanied by Sita and Lakshman.

One was the promise by King Dasharatha that her son Bharata would claim the throne of Ayodhya. And the second came when her loyal maid Manthara poisoned her love towards Rama and manipulated her into thinking about her son Bharata's safety and future.

As Lara Dutta has herself said, her character Kaikeyi is one of the most misunderstood characters there is. Combating internal conflict, angst, vulnerabilities, unsaid guilt and remorse as she sets the divine prophecy into motion, the world has always seen her as a villain.

Lara Dutta also gives us a peek into Kaikeyi's backstory, particularly in the context of her too being a warrior princess.

She shares, "Kaikeyi came from the kingdom of Kekaya and Kekaya was known for its horses. It was highland, you know, sort of country, rocky, mountainous country, and they were known for their mountain horses."

"She was an excellent horse rider. She was an excellent archer. She grew up a girl among boys. You know, she had only brothers," adds Lara Dutta.

Ramayana Box Office Collection So Far

After beating Dhurandhar 2's worldwide gross collection on day 11, Ranbir Kapoor-Sai Pallavi's Ramayana is making its way towards Rs 800 crore club (net) in India including languages Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam. On its second Monday, the film minted Rs 32 crore (net) in India across 22,395 shows, pushing its domestic total to Rs 947.25 crore (gross) and Rs 792.60 crore (net). After an inconsistent first weekend performance, the film bounced back on its second weekend, registering an overall 18.91% growth in comparison with its first weekend.

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