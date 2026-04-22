<i>Panchayat</i> Actor Vinod Suryavanshi Recalls Facing Casteism In Karnataka Village: 'Still Not Allowed To Enter Temple'

Panchayat actor Vinod Suryavanshi, who made an impactful presence in a brief appearance, recalled the horror of casteism in his native place, Karnataka, during a recent chat. From a security guard to a junior artist to getting a chance in big projects, Vinod Suryavanshi's fascinating journey has not been an ordinary one.

The actor also shared how he was rejected several times for his looks.

Speaking to Siddharth Kannan, Vinod Suryavanshi said, "In my village in Karnataka, casteism is still prevalent, even today. There are two areas in that village – one for the upper castes and one for the lower castes. The area where the Dalits live is separate from the village. Once, when I went to the village with my father, I was 12 years old and ate at a hotel, we had to wash our own plates and also pay for the food. There is still a temple where we are not allowed to go in my village."

'I Was Rejected Many Times'

Vinod Suryavanshi recalled how he was rejected many times for his dark complexion.

"I was rejected many times because of my looks. When I gave auditions for TV, they often wanted a 'rich look'. Even for a beggar's role, they wanted someone with a rich look. I was told I didn't fit the requirement. I was selected for a role as a house help. The casting team had finalised me, and I reached on time for the shoot. But when the creative director came, she asked who I was. When they told her, she said, 'No, this won't work – we need someone with a fair look. He is dark-complexioned, pack him up'," said the actor.

Childhood Trauma

Vinod shared that coming from a downtrodden background has overshadowed his childhood experiences. He did not like festivals as there was no reason to celebrate.

"My mother worked as a domestic help, and my father was a mason. He didn't get work every day, and when he didn't, he would come home drunk. My childhood environment wasn't good – he would abuse and even hit my mother. I grew up watching all this, and it felt terrible. I didn't hate him, but I didn't like his behaviour," he said.

Speaking of Panchayat, it's one of the most popular shows on the OTT platforms, headlined by Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta, Raghubir Yadav among others.

Apart from Panchayat, Vinod featured in small roles in films like Thamma, Satyameva Jayate, Jolly LLB 3 and more.