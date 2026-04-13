Gujarat Leader, Who Filed Poll Papers For 3 Parties, Chooses BJP Now

The unprecedented political ambiguity surrounding the Pipero district panchayat seat in Gujarat has reached its climax. Bharat Singh Vakhala, the candidate who made headlines by filing nominations for the BJP, Congress and AAP simultaneously has officially submitted his "Form B" mandate for the BJP.

This was the first time ever that all three major political outfits have technically ended up with the same person as their potential candidate on paper.

Vakhala's formal induction into the ruling party was orchestrated under the leadership of former minister Bachubhai Khabad, signalling a strategic reconciliation between the two local leaders.

Vakhala's move to the BJP is a watershed moment for Dahod's tribal belt. With a career spanning two decades, Vakhala has previously contested assembly elections under both Congress and AAP banners. His decision to switch to the BJP was reportedly driven by the "demands of his workers," seeking better alignment with the state's ruling administration to facilitate local development.

Explaining his decision, Vakhala emphasised a shift toward governance over partisan rivalry. "I have decided to contest from BJP and not from Congress and AAP. I have decided the path of development - the development of Modi ji and the Gujarat chief minister."

The "Vakhala Factor" has already yielded dividends for the BJP. Immediately following his official affiliation, three taluka panchayat seats were won by the BJP without any opposition. The withdrawal of rival candidates suggests a total collapse of the opposition's challenge in these pockets following Vakhala's exit from the AAP and Congress camps.

With the "mandate mystery" solved, Vakhala has turned what was once a three-way confusion into a consolidated BJP stronghold.