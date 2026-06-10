Hunar Ali, Mayank Gandhi Granted Divorce After 9 Years Of Marriage

Popular couple Hunar Ali and Mayank Gandhi were granted a divorce on June 9, according to a Times of India report. The couple filed for divorce in September last year after nine years of marriage. The actress was reportedly shooting for Rimjhim - Choti Umar Bada Safa when she learned about the legal proceedings.

"Hunar was in the middle of a scene when the court proceedings concluded. Since she was shooting, she couldn't immediately check her phone. The moment the director called 'cut', she looked at the messages from her legal team informing her that the divorce decree had been granted. She was overwhelmed with emotion. When she read the message, she broke down in tears on set. Everyone around her understood what the day meant for her," a source close to the actress told The Times of India.

The confirmation also came from Hunar Ali's lawyer.

"Yes, the divorce proceedings have now been formally concluded. Today, the Hon'ble Family Court allowed Ms. Hunar Ali's petition and brought the matter to a legal close," Hunar Ali's lawyer, Rugved More, told the publication.

He added, "As is often the case in matrimonial disputes, there were certain issues relating to the divorce settlement that required resolution before the matter could be finalised."

As per the report, after long discussions with legal experts, the couple arrived at an amicable resolution, with the court granting a divorce and concluding the legal proceedings.

Hunar Ali rose to fame with a series of hit TV shows such as Patiala Babes, Ek Boond Ishq, and Chhal — Sheh Aur Maat.

Mayank Gandhi shot to limelight after winning the MTV Splitsvilla 7 title. He then went on to appear in shows such as Kaala Teeka and Teri Meri Gal Ban Gayi.